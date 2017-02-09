Women’s football round-up: Charlton out of FA Cup but Lionesses progress

Charlton exited the SSE Women’s FA Cup after a 2-0 defeat to Super League 2 side Sheffield FC at Sporting Club Thamesmead on Sunday.

Despite having more chances than their opponents, it was a rare occasion that the Addicks’ finishing let them down – their day was compounded by two defensive errors that saw Sophie Jones and Natasha Flint win the game for the Yorkshire side.

Sheffield had goalkeeper Juliana Draycott to thank for keeping their clean sheet intact, saving from Kit Graham twice in the first half. She then made a triple stop from Charley Clifford.

Sheffield’s first-half attempts came in the form of ambitious long-range efforts from Chloe Dixon and Flint, both of which were well off target.

They got their first goal just three minutes into the second half as Jones managed to find herself unmarked five yards out and headed home from a Hannah Dale free-kick.

Charlton continued to push and Graham and Clifford both shot wide, while Draycott again saved comfortably from Bergin and Graham.

Graham went closest for the hosts, seeing an effort headed off the line, before Sheffield doubled their advantage with 15 minutes remaining. Flint took advantage of a poor ball out of defence and finished one-on-one with Alex Baker.

Millwall Lionesses moved into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 home win over London Bees. Megan Wynne struck in the first half.

They will face Nottingham Forest at home on February 19 in the competition.

Millwall Lionesses have signed Phoebe Read and Ellie Mason from Watford Ladies.

Winger Read came through the Hornets youth set-up while Mason plays in the centre of midfield and scored against her new club last season at The Den.

Lionesses boss Lee Burch said: “I’m really happy to get Ellie on board. Anyone that saw her performances against us last season can see her quality and her goal at The Den was one of the best I have seen! She has fitted in really well with the other players and I’m looking forward to working with her.

“Phoebe is another player who is the right type to add to the group. She has a great attitude and her involvement with England youth shows her technical level. She is also versatile and will have a good impact on us for the Spring Series.”