Rugby round-up: Dons winning streak ends at Tonbridge and Club pay for lack of accuracy

Wimbledon saw their nine-game winning run come to an end in National 3 as they lost 19-17 to league leaders Tonbridge Juddians.

But the Dons, who lie second in the standings, still had the satisfaction of taking away a bonus point as well as scoring one more try than the hosts.

With the captaincy now passing to no.8 Roy Godfrey in the absence of the injured Dylan Flashman, Wimbledon tore into their opponents with heavy tackles and aggressive forward play. The front row of Phil Viane, Jesse Muir and the tireless Josh Bayford imposed themselves on the opposition.

Muir’s accurate lineout throwing allowed lock Andy Hore to win good possession and get Wimbledon going forward. A match played in no wind suited the kickers, but Liam Prescott for Juddians had easier chances than Wimbledon’s Bryan Croke.

Wimbledon opened the scoring after three minutes when a lineout peel in the Juddian’s 22 allowed Phil Viane to brush through the first tackle and send centre Jack Reville through the gap and to the posts. The conversion was easy.

Juddians were awarded a penalty try and led 10-7 at the break with two further penalties extending their advantage to 16-7

Croke narrowed the margins after Tonbridge were judged offside. Then a driving maul was collapsed by the Juddians pack in the red zone and the referee again decided that a penalty try was appropriate – Wimbledon edging 17–16 ahead.

Tonbridge were to get the final penalty of the afternoon on 75 minutes and Prescott made no mistake to deny Wimbledon.

The Dons are at rock bottom Amersham & Chiltern on Saturday (2.30pm kick-off).

****

Lack of accuracy, and two crucial errors either side of half time, were the main contributors as Ampthill claimed their first victory over Blackheath in four attempts since their elevation to domestic rugby’s third tier, writes Graham Cox.

Despite holding a sizeable advantage in both possession and territory, particularly during a second period played mostly in the visitors’ half of the field, the hosts failed to find the penetration required to break open a resilient opponent as they lost 24-17.

Blackheath had gained an almost perfect start as referee Philip Davies awarded a penalty try for a deliberate knock-on after Freddie Owen had gathered Leo Fielding’s chip ahead. Hooker Marshall Reece grounded the ball against the upright to equalise.

Fielding nudged Blackheath ahead after Ampthill came in at the side but William Allman was driven across within moments of the back-rower’s arrival from the bench to give the visitors a 14-10 half-time lead.

The advantage was extended to 11 points in the 44th minute through Joe Tarrant, the fly-half adding a third conversion to his own try.

Nevertheless, the gap in excess of a score wasn’t maintained for long. On 52 minutes, Simon Whatling’s majestic cross-field kick was neatly tapped back by Geoff Griffiths for Fielding to collect and race over, and although Tarrant quickly responded with a penalty, the visitors never looked likely to take the game away.

Blackheath travel to Cambridge’s Volac Park on Saturday. Kick-off 2pm.

***

Southwark Lancers headed to Cranbrook on Saturday eager to build on their bonus point 24-15 victory against Beccehamians the previous weekend in Kent 1.

Superb rush defence led by fly-half Kurt Greatorex never allowed Beccehamians to settle and excellent finishing from veteran full-back Dan Jones and winger Ben Ofori gave Southwark just enough breathing space to weather the storm when Owain James spent 10 minutes in the sin-bin.