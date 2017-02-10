Bermondsey’s Ted Cheeseman targets British title crack by end of 2017

Ted Cheeseman is set to take another step towards his 2017 goal of closing in on a British title shot when he features on the David Haye-Tony Bellew undercard next month.

The 21-year-old light-middleweight is already 7-0 since quitting the amateur ranks and stopped the far more experienced Lloyd Ellett (20-1) in November.

Now comes another outing on a Sky Box Office screened show at Greenwich’s 02 Arena.

“I’m 13th in the BoxRec rankings [a respected fight website] and I want to push on in the next two or three fights and be in line for a British title fight,” said Cheeseman, who won a succession of honours before opting to punch for pay. “But I’ve only had seven bouts, I’ve been fast-tracked, and I have to pace it right.

“I don’t want to run before I can walk. I look at the 12 people rated in front of me and there are only a few who I know will be tough fights – I’d be confident of winning but they ain’t going to be easy. But there are also a few names I would walk through.

“The top two are Liam Smith and Liam Williams – but they are fighting each other for the WBO European super-welterweight title.

“There are fights I could take now, but do I need them? It is picking them at the right times. It’s a business and once you lose your 0 [unbeaten record] you can’t go back to the start of your career.

“If you’re getting paid the same to fight a person who is hard to beat and one who is easy than you might as well take the easier fight. You have to weigh up the risks. If a harder fight boosts you up a lot, lot higher then maybe it is right.

“As an amateur I wanted to fight the best all the time. I’d love to go about it that way as a pro but it is about getting yourself in the position to be calling people out.

“At the moment I’m just being humble and putting myself in the position where I can get titles and then start saying I want to fight this person or that person.”

Cheeseman is a decent ticket seller but has not been able to get as many tickets as normal to offload to his fanbase due to the high-profile nature of the main event.

“We got about 35 tickets each – which is crazy really,” he said. “They’ve all gone straight away. That only covers family and sponsors. There are perks to being on the show and downfalls.

“Hopefully I get some TV exposure. David Haye is from Bermondsey, like me, and I’d like to build my profile further.

“Haye should win in three or four rounds. Tony Bellew is a really good fighter but is coming up in weight – he is getting a lot of money and might as well take a risk. He can punch but I just feel David will be too big and strong for him.”

Cheeseman is still waiting for confirmation of an opponent. Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn – co-promoting the show with Haye – had talked about a title fight for the young prospect.

“I had an opponent pull out – trying to find the right one is quite hard,” said Cheeseman. “I don’t know who it is going to be.

“I’m hoping it is going to be a good domestic opponent. It is what gets put on the plate for us to take.”