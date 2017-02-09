Thursday, February 9, 2017
Boxing: Chris Kongo blasts Puplauskas away in quick fashion

By Richard Cawley -
Chris Kongo on his way to a quick win Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Boxing

Bermondsey welterweight Chris Kongo picked up a quick win over Edvinas Puplauskas at Kensington’s Olympia on Saturday night.

Kongo (3-0) knocked his Lithuanian opponent to the canvas inside the opening 90 seconds before the action was halted.

The 24-year-old is set to quickly be back in action, taking on Sheffield’s Nathan Hardy (3-7-1) at York Hall in Bethnal Green on Mickey Helliett’s promotion on February 18.

Other South Londoners due to be in action include Joshua Ejakpovi and Richard Riakporhe.

 

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

