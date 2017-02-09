Boxing: Chris Kongo blasts Puplauskas away in quick fashion

Bermondsey welterweight Chris Kongo picked up a quick win over Edvinas Puplauskas at Kensington’s Olympia on Saturday night.

Kongo (3-0) knocked his Lithuanian opponent to the canvas inside the opening 90 seconds before the action was halted.

The 24-year-old is set to quickly be back in action, taking on Sheffield’s Nathan Hardy (3-7-1) at York Hall in Bethnal Green on Mickey Helliett’s promotion on February 18.

Other South Londoners due to be in action include Joshua Ejakpovi and Richard Riakporhe.