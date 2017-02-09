Herne Hill Harriers athletics: Cummings makes winning return from injury

Mike Cummings returned from recent injury to beat all comers at the Dulwich parkrun in a time of 16:06.

Close behind was club-mate and Great Britain 800m track international Katie Snowden. Having just returned home from a high altitude training camp in Kenya, she wanted to test herself at the 5km distance and the result was a new ladies record for the course by 33 seconds with a time of 16:28 for third place overall on the day.

At the British Universities and Colleges Cross Country Championship at Graves Park in Sheffield, Harriers men Jay Rossiter and Lewis Lloyd placed a very good 12th and 13th respectively in a very strong field in the main men’s race. Lascelles Hussey placed 87th.

Katie Moore was 50th in the main ladies race. In the men’s shorter race Merhawi Tesfaldet placed 45th and John Tayleur came 88th.

Two Herne Hill girls raced very well at the South East Schools Inter-Counties Cross Country Championship at Brands Hatch in Kent. Racing for Berkshire Schools, Eimear Griffin claimed silver in the Intermediate Girls race just ahead of bronze medallist Olivia Stillman, who represented the Surrey Schools team. Both of these young ladies had been part of Herne Hill’s victorious under-17 team seven days earlier at Parliament Hill.

Alex Brown was a clear winner of the inter girls race at last Wednesday’s London Schools Championship at Wormwood Scrubs. Ella Newton was second in the senior girls, Jaden Kennedy claimed second in the junior boys and Laurie Pope (senior boys) finished third. There was a fourth place for Poppy Craig-McFeely in the junior girls.

Sunday’s Chichester Priory 10km road race saw Alex Hobley take around 40 seconds off his previous PB as his time of 34:11 gave him a placing of 28th.

Other Harriers runners who were first across the line in parkruns were Australian Eric Sapac – who won unchallenged in York clocking 16:30 – and Jack Hillier, who recorded 16.49 in Burgess Park.