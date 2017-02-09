South London schools excel in Danone Nations Cup

Loughborough Primary School and Sunnyhill Primary School needed a penalty shootout to determine who went through to the South-East regional round of the Danone Nations Cup.

The two sides had already met at Millwall Lions Centre to see who would represent South London in the Inner London County round of the seven-a-side tournament, Loughborough winning 3-1.

But Sunnyhill came back into the competition when one of the other invited teams in the eight districts withdrew – with them and Loughborough going on to win every match on their way to the final.

Loughborough and Sunnyhill could not be separated – even after extra-time – and were declared joint champions.

Loughborough kept their nerve in a spot-kick decider to determine which school would keep flying the flag for South London.

Streatham Wells Primary were unbeaten in the girls competition and became county champions. They progress to the next knockout stage.

South London Schools secretary Stephen Underwood said: “It is the first time South London have had three teams as joint seven-a-side champions at the same time.”

Loughborough team (left-to-right): Rico McClancy, Omari Anderson, Devonya Facey, Abdullah Mohamed, Kevin Park (manager), Ricardinho Brown, Rayan Mohamed, David Muhongo and Uriah Djedje.

Sunnyhill (top row left-to-right): Joshua Williams, Paul Nsio, Jason Aliu, Cameron Grant, Talib Lebby. (bottom row): Ismail Mohamed, Oak Buchan, Joseph Ukcenaj, Adam Temimi.