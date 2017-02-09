Parents urged to fight ‘dangerous’ schools funding shake-up

Hundreds of parents are being urged to fight plans for a shake-up of school funding ahead of a major public meeting at Hammersmith Town Hall.

Council leaders have organised the event in a bid to generate momentum behind a campaign to reverse the Government’s proposals.

It is feared that schools in Hammersmith and Fulham will be among the hardest hit by the new funding formula.

The policy is designed to reallocate government funding for schools so that money is spread more evenly across the country.

But teachers have warned that millions of pounds could be sucked out of the borough’s schools, leading to job cuts and even closures.

Hammersmith and Fulham council is urging local parents and teachers to show their support by attending an “urgent” public meeting on February 28.

Councillor Sue Fennimore, the local authority’s cabinet member for social inclusion, said: “These cuts are a real danger to children’s education.

“School budgets are already stretched and any more cuts could have a massive impact.

“It’s not fair for children to lose out because the Government is not investing enough in education – and it’s not fair on the teachers and their fantastic schools.”

The council estimates that Ark Burlington Danes Academy, Phoenix High School, Sacred Heart High School and the London Oratory School will be among the borough’s secondary schools most seriously affected by the changes.

Primary schools that could suffer include Brackenbury, Wormholt Park, Holy Cross, Wendell Park, Addison, Larmenier and Sacred Heart, and Melcombe.

It comes after an analysis by the National Union of Teachers named Hammersmith and Fulham as one of the areas hardest hit by funding cuts in recent years.

The NUT research suggested schools in Hammersmith and Fulham were almost £400 worse off per pupil than before the 2015 general election.

The council says the borough’s schools stand to lose £2.8 million overall under the new funding system.

Peter Haylock, chairman of the Hammersmith and Fulham schools forum, said: “If schools’ budgets are cut at a time when costs are increasing significantly, it can only have a negative effect on the education that we are able to deliver.

“We will not be able to employ the number of high quality teachers and leaders that we need to be able to maintain standards.”

The Department for Education has said the schools budget has been protected in recent years and that it now totals more than £40 billion – the highest ever on record.

A spokesman added: “The Government’s fairer funding proposals will ensure that areas with the highest need attract the most funding and end the historic unfairness in the system.”

The public meeting takes place at Hammersmith Town Hall on Tuesday February 28 at 7pm.