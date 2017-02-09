Khan blasts ministers over ‘shameful’ child refugees decision

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says ministers should “hang their heads in shame” for cancelling a key programme to help child refugees find sanctuary in the UK.

The Home Office announced yesterday that it would stop receiving migrant children under the ‘Dubs Amendment’ at the end of March.

Only 200 children have so far arrived in the UK under the law, which was pioneered by west London peer Lord Alf Dubs, with 150 more expected in the next month.

In a strongly-worded attack on the Government, Mr Khan called the decision “shameful” and called for ministers to reverse the move.

“Ministers should collectively hang their heads in shame for their decision to end the Dubs Amendment, which was helping to transform the lives of children caught up in the ongoing humanitarian crisis,” he said.

“In London we have a proud history of welcoming and supporting refugees seeking sanctuary and helping them to rebuild their lives.

“That’s why as an MP I voted in favour of the Dubs Amendment and it’s why as mayor I am proud to have worked with London councils who have provided support for unaccompanied asylum-seeking children, including those that have arrived via the Dubs route.”

The amendment was approved by ministers last year after a determined campaign urging the Government to accept children from the ‘jungle’ migrant camp in Calais.

Lord Dubs, who lives in Hammersmith, had hoped to bring up to 3,000 child refugees to the UK under the amendment – more than 10 times the number that have so far arrived.

Mr Khan added: “As a country we cannot shun our responsibility to do our part in helping some of the most vulnerable children in the world.

“This is bigger than party politics and I strongly urge the Government to reverse its decision and to work with London councils to support our ongoing efforts to help vulnerable children who are in desperate need.”

Lord Dubs, who was himself a child refugee and fled to the UK to escape the Nazis, condemned the decision to stop the programme.

He said: “At a time when Donald Trump is banning refugees from America, it would be shameful if the UK followed suit by closing down this route to sanctuary for unaccompanied children just months after it was opened.”

Home Office minister Robert Goodwill said the decision had been made based on feedback from local councils about the number of unaccompanied children they could safely accommodate.

He added: “We are grateful for the way in which local authorities have stepped up to provide places for those arriving and we will continue to work closely to address capacity needs.”