QPR teams up with teachers to kick racism out of classroom

Football stars are to use the power of the beautiful game to help Shepherd’s Bush schools kick racism out of the classroom.

Queen’s Park Rangers FC is teaming up with teachers in a bid to give hate crime and vile abuse the boot.

The club’s community arm will head into the classroom to deliver anti-racism workshops as part of the ‘Stop the Hate’ programme.

Educators from football campaign group Show Racism the Red Card are also playing a part in the project, which has won the backing of former QPR heroes Trevor Sinclair and Danny Shittu.

The hate crime drive follows a fresh wave of concern over racist abuse in Hammersmith and Fulham after a Muslim woman was spat on in a fish and chip shop.

In the same week a man was convicted for distributing vile anti-Islam propaganda around a Fulham park.

Now one of the borough’s biggest sports teams is stepping up to help tackle the shocking abuse.

Steve Goodsell, from Show Racism the Red Card, said: “Our joint ‘Stop the Hate’ educational initiative is truly innovative and will play a part in promoting community cohesion in the borough of Hammersmith and Fulham and in keeping children safe.”

Coaches from QPR’s community trust will team up with Show Racism the Red Card tutors to run a series of educational workshops at five schools in the north of the borough – close to the club’s Loftus Road stadium.

The classes will be followed up with a special visit to the ground in a bid to inspire youngsters.

The programme is being supported by town hall bosses and the National Union of Teachers and is the latest effort to confront racism in the borough.

It comes after police revealed CCTV images of a suspect in last year’s xenophobic graffiti attack on the Polish Social and Cultural Association building in Hammersmith.

Offensive messages were sprayed onto the front of the building in King Street before a man wearing a hi-vis jacket cycled away from the scene.

Mark Hopper, from the NUT, said schools could play a key role in rooting out racism.

“Teachers and schools have a huge part to play in empowering children and young people to recognise prejudice and racism when it occurs and empowering them to stand up against discrimination in all its forms,” he said.

“We are delighted that local teachers, school staff and pupils will be able to engage with Show Racism the Red Card’s huge experience, resources and innovative approaches.”

Local politicians have thrown their weight behind the campaign and joined QPR legends on the Loftus Road turf during a recent home game to launch the programme.

Hammersmith MP Andy Slaughter said: “The rise in hate crime since last summer is very worrying and urgently needs tackling.

“Football clubs are uniquely well placed to take a lead on these kinds of issues because they are at the heart of their communities. I know QPR take that responsibility very seriously.”

Hammersmith and Fulham council has announced it will be staging a second Unity Day event this year after thousands of residents turned out with placards and banners decrying racism and discrimination at an event in Ravenscourt Park last summer.