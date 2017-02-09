Crystal Palace defender: We need to come punching back after Sunderland KO

Joel Ward has told Crystal Palace they need to come back slugging to prove their 4-0 humiliation by Sunderland was not a knockout blow.

Jermain Defoe hit a double as the Eagles put on a Selhurst Park sickener.

Palace head to Stoke City this weekend with Mark Hughes’ side having lost 4-1 in the reverse fixture on September 18.

“We need to come off the ropes swinging and that’s just the start of it,” Ward told eagles.cpfc.co.uk. “We have to get together, dust ourselves off, roll our sleeves up and go – if we don’t then we are going to be in very deep trouble.”

The long-serving right-back made no excuses for the loss to the Black Cats.

He said: “It is extremely frustrating. They outworked us and we let them play and pick up balls in dangerous areas. We didn’t deal with what they threw at us.

“We wanted to come into the game with momentum from Bournemouth. We didn’t do that and by the time we did it was too late.”

Martin Atkinson will referee the fixture at the Britannia Stadium. His only previous Palace match this season saw him send off Aaron Cresswell – but 10-man West Ham still won 1-0 in South London.