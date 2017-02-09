Thursday, February 9, 2017
Charlton unsure if Josh Magennis ready to start against AFC Wimbledon

By Richard Cawley -
Charlton Athletic's Josh Magennis celebrates scoring their fourth goal and completing his hat-trick

Josh Magennis is back in contention for Charlton’s trip to AFC Wimbledon – but might not be fit enough to start.

The Northern Ireland international has been one of the big signing success stories this season.

But he has been missing since injuring his ankle early on against Millwall in mid-January.

“We’re not to sure yet whether Josh could start or not,” said Addicks boss Karl Robinson. “He did all the technical work on Monday and then trained non-contact on Tuesday before being integrated into normal training.

“Josh is one of the best strikers in this league. What he gives to the football club is power – everything about his mentality is fantastic. You don’t play international football if you’re a bad footballer.

“To have someone of his ilk, we’re very fortunate.”

Winger Nathan Byrne and left-back Lewis Page are both suspended for the derby against the Dons.

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

