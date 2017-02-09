Ben Thompson a big doubt for Millwall’s home clash with Southend United

Ben Thompson is a major doubt for Millwall’s home game against Southend United this weekend.

The Lions midfielder only played 45 minutes of last Saturday’s 2-0 win over Coventry City and was replaced at the start of the second half by Jimmy Abdou.

Millwall boss Neil Harris said: “Ben has got damage to his hamstring – it is a real long shot for him to be available for the weekend.

“We’ll give him every opportunity to be fit but when you come off in the previous game with a soft-tissue injury you are unlikely to be ready.

“Ben is a warrior and a quick-healer – we’ll give him until Saturday morning.”