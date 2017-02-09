Preview: A celebration of work by young people in London: Evolution Festival returns to the Lyric Hammersmith

Hammersmith is gearing up for fantastic four days when the Young Lyric presents Evolution, a multi-art form festival next month.

Evolution showcases artists aged 16 – 25, celebrating the groundbreaking and exciting work being produced by young people in the capital.

Over four days, more than 100 artists will be presenting a programme of fresh, striking and original theatre, film and music exploring the theme of identity across a variety of performances, discussions and events.

Sean Holmes, Artistic Director of Lyric Hammersmith said: “We are thrilled to welcome the return of Evolution after its debut last year. This festival will mark the beginning of many of these young people’s journey as professional artists. Championing emerging artists, improving access to the arts and supporting vulnerable young people is core to our vision at the Lyric and we look forward to hosting this festival once again.”

A whole host of events will be presented at the west London venue including the third Fresh Faced Film Festival, curated by TEAfilms in association with the Lyric Hammersmith and the BFI.

Cian Binchy returns with the multi-award winning The Misfit Analysis as part of a national tour and 8 young Muslim women create a new performance exploring what it is to be a young Muslim in West London in Is There Hair Under There.

Evolution festival will run at the Lyric Hammersmith from 15th – 18th March. You can visit the website for more details www.lyric.co.uk