Preview: Diary of a Teenage Girl Southwark Playhouse

Casting has been announced for the UK premiere of The Diary of a Teenage Girl at Southwark Playhouse in March 2017.

Rona Morison, Rebecca Trehearn and Saskia Strallen star alongside Mark Caroll and Jamie Wilkes in the musical based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Phoebe Gloeckner which was turned into a major film in 2015.

The Diary of a Teenage Girl recounts the coming-of-age adventures of Minnie Goetze, a San Francisco teenager growing up in the counterculture haze of the 1970s.

Lonely and artistic, Minnie chronicles her trials through expressive drawings and painfully honest missives confided to a tape recorder. One fateful evening alone with her mother’s boyfriend, Minnie is confronted with her burgeoning sexuality for the first time, and suddenly this precocious teen is in way over her head.

Based on the critically acclaimed graphic novel by Phoebe Gloeckner, which was later turned into a major award-winning motion picture film starring Bel Powley, Alexander Skarsgård and Kristen Wiig, Marielle Heller’s explosive play is a sharp, funny and provocative account of one girl’s sexual and artistic awakening, without judgment.

Rona Morison plays Minnie. Recently at Southwark Playhouse she starred in Orca. She has just finished filming Ready Player One, directed by Steven Spielberg which will be released in 2018. Other theatre credits include Julie (Northern Stage), The Crucible (Bristol Old Vic), Buckets (Orange Tree), Scuttlers (Manchester Royal Exchange), The James Plays (National Theatre), To Kill a Mockingbird (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre) and The Second Mrs Tanqueray (Rose Theatre.

Rebecca Trehearn plays Charlotte (Minnie’s mother). She trained at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts. Theatre includes The Night Before Christmas (Salisbury Playhouse), A Little of What You Fancy (Salisbury Playhouse), Floyd Collins (Wilton’s Music Hall), Show Boat (New London Theatre/Crucible Theatre, Sheffield), City Of Angels (Donmar Warehouse), Dogfight (Southwark Playhouse), Ghost (UK National Tour), Bernarda Alba (Union Theatre).

Saskia Strallen plays Kimmie. Her theatre credits include Oklahoma!, Fame, Scrooge, 9 to 5 The Musical (National Tour), Miss Atomic Bomb (St. James Theatre), Street of Dreams (MEN Arena), The Best Little Whore House in Texas, Dames at Sea, Bells are Ringing (Union Theatre), Billy Elliott (Victoria Palace), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Scrooge (Palladium), Jesus Christ Superstar (UK tour), Whistle Down the Wind, Annie (New Victoria Theatre) and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (New Wimbledon Theatre).

The Diary of a Teenage Girl will run at Southwark Playhouse from 1st March – 25th March. You can visit the website for more details southwarkplayhouse.co.uk