Preview: Sam Shepherd’s A Lie of the mind at Southwark Playhouse

Sam Shepherd’s acclaimed A Lie of the Mind is set to be revived at Southwark Playhouse.

Defibrillator Theatre Company will stage the play at the south London venue in May, with their Artistic Director James Hillier taking charge.

America. The great wide open. Two families torn apart by more than one brutal marriage. Out of this bleak landscape emerges a human spirit that burns bright in its fight for salvation.

At heart a love story, this poetic and gritty play explores the ambivalence of family relationships, of love lost and found, against the backdrop of a macho American West. Humorous, dark and mystical A Lie of the Mind was written by Sam Shepard at the height of his powers.

James Hillier said today, “In 2017, with a post-truth President in the White House, this play which charts the carnage that ensues from self-deception is as relevant now as when first performed in 1985.”

Sam Shepard (b 1942) is a playwright, actor, director and author. He has written over 45 plays (11 of which have won Obie Awards) including True Love, Fool for Love and the Pulitzer Prize-winning Buried Child, recently seen at Trafalgar Studios starring Ed Harris. He also wrote the screenplay for Wim Wender’s Paris, Texas for which he received a BAFTA nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Defibrillator is an award-winning London based company with a growing reputation for delivering inspiring and entertaining theatre in both conventional and non-theatre settings.

With a history of bringing to life material that may have been forgotten, the company is increasingly developing and discovering new works from UK and international writers for audiences around the world.

A Lie of the Mind will run at Southwark Playhouse from 8th -28th May. For more details, you can visit the website http://southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/