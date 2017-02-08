Review: A unique and thoroughly enjoyable way spend a sociable night out: The Fawlty Towers Dining Experience

There has been a rise in the trend for interactive theatre over the last few years and shows that also involve dining out, but one of the most popular is still the Fawlty Towers experience.

The stars of the madcap night of entertainment and cuisine, based on the classic 70s sitcom, have been inviting guests to join the fun for over 20 years and have been resident at the Amba Hotel, Charing Cross since 2012.

With London’s appetite for anarchy so high, the team of hapless hospitality bringers has branched out to the Kingsway Hall Hotel in Covent Garden, to offer even more mayhem.

The characters involved have become part of the British establishment and well known to most, with the easily aggravated Basil Fawlty, his wife Sybil and their Spanish servant Manuel loved by generations.

Despite there being only 12 episodes of the television show ever made, so infamous are the stars and some of the catch phrases from the show, that reproducing them without them feeling staid is a difficult job, but luckily this production steers away from cringingly bad impressions and instead sticks to the perfectly timed delivery of some comedy classics.

Throughout dinner, audiences are performed around, to and with, but never to a point of discomfort or embarrassment, something, which is so often a trademark of interactive shows.

With some great adlib and banter management, the cast soldier on giving a great display, with none of the physical comedy or slapstick missing, which makes for a thrilling and, at times alarming exhibition.

Don’t expect haute cuisine and if I’m being brutally honest, the high temperature of the room hugely hampered my own personal enjoyment, but nevertheless this is a unique and thoroughly enjoyable way spend a sociable night out.

The Fawlty Towers Dining Experience continues at the Amba Hotel, Charing Cross and the Kings Hall Hotel. For more details, you can visit the website http://www.torquaysuitetheatre.com