‘IT girl’ Tara Palmer-Tomkinson found dead in Kensington flat

Former ‘IT girl’ Tara Palmer-Tomkinson has died at the age of 45.

The socialite and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! runner-up was found dead in her London flat this afternoon.

She revealed only three months ago that she had been receiving treatment for a brain tumour since January 2016.

The growth in her pituitary gland was discovered following numerous blood tests but was thought to be malignant.

God-daughter to Prince Charles, she had a close relationship with the Royal Family and attended Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding.

Known as a party girl, she had previously made headlines with a £400-a-day cocaine addiction, which left her needing septum reconstruction surgery in 2006.

A police spokesman said officers were called to Ms Palmer-Tomkinson’s flat in Kensington at 1.40pm.

Her death is being treated as “unexplained” but not suspicious.

The spokesman added: “Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. The coroner has been informed.”