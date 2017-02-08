Tributes to former Greenwich mayor Philip Graham who has passed away

Greenwich council has paid tribute to Philip Graham who was in post from 1984 to 85 and sent condolences to his family. Mr Graham worked tirelessly as a councillor for almost two decades, representing Woolwich Common, Eynsham and Middle Park wards between 1978 and 1994. The keen cricketer and film fanatic was particularly dedicated to supporting libraries and cultural activities.

Cllr Allan MacCarthy, who was the Greenwich mayor in 2009 to 2010, said: “Philip was a good old-fashioned man who was determined to represent people on an ordinary level and do his best for them while also supporting arts and leisure.”

His funeral is to be held on Wednesday February 22 at West Suffolk Crematorium in Risby, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP28 6RR. Any cards of condolence can be sent c/o the Mayor’s office at Woolwich Town Hall.