Killer who murdered girlfriend ‘fuelled by alcohol and jealousy’

A man who stabbed his girlfriend to death while she was on the phone to police has been jailed for life.

Kevin O’Regan, 37, of Birdbrook Road, SE3, will serve a minimum of 20 years after being found guilty at the Old Bailey of murdering his 44-year-old girlfriend Donna Williamson.

He was said to have been “fuelled by alcohol and jealousy”.

Donna had phoned police from her flat in Somertrees Avenue on a Friday night in August last year.

She told police that O’Regan, who was in the flat with her, had been beating her and that he was reaching for a knife.

The call operator then heard screaming and O’Regan threatening the victim, saying: “you’re dying” and that she deserved it.

He then stabbed her while she remained on the line.

Police rushed to the scene and found Donna’s body in the block’s communal hallway.

O’Regan told officers he had killed Donna with a kitchen knife and the weapon was later recovered from a sink.

A post-mortem examination revealed that Donna had been stabbed twice and that the knife had pierced her heart and lungs.

Neighbours heard sounds of a disturbance shortly before Donna was murdered, with O’Regan accusing her of seeing other men at the flat.

The court heard that the pair, who had been together since 2010, had a turbulent relationship.

Detective Inspector John McQuade, from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: “In court O’Regan claimed that Donna had reached for a knife and she had been stabbed accidentally as they struggled.

“The jury chose to believe the prosecution’s account that, fuelled by alcohol and jealousy, O’Regan attacked Donna that night.

“I am pleased at O’Regan’s conviction and sentence for the sake of Donna’s grieving family.”