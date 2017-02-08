Big match verdict: Coventry 0 Millwall 2 – Lions love the thrill of play-off hunt

The Lions have firmly caught the play-off scent as we go into the hunting part of the season.

Saturday’s home game against Southend United – currently occupying that sixth spot in League One – is huge.

Win, and Millwall will be a point ahead of boss Neil Harris’ home town and quite feasibly back into one of the division’s coveted positions. Peterborough and Rochdale, immediately above, host Sheffield United and travel to Fleetwood respectively in challenging assignments. There can be another sizeable shift in the dynamics at the top end of the table.

What Millwall have is momentum.

Saturday’s victory at doomed Coventry City nudged them on to 10 matches unbeaten. Just as pertinently, they have kept five clean sheets in their last six matches.

It wasn’t that long ago that Harris was bemoaning goals conceded as the Achilles heels of his team. Now the defence is a strength.

Only Bradford’s James Meredith has beaten Jordan Archer since January 2. To give a comparison, the previous six matches had seen eight goals go in. This is a Millwall side which leaves the opposition feeding off scraps.

Southend will be a sterner test than Coventry. The Shrimpers have lost just once since early November, with their last League One reverse on the road at Rochdale on October 8.

But Millwall’s defensive resilience is a game-changer. They keep things tight and then pick off the opposition. That is what happened at the Ricoh Arena. It is hard to think of a more depressing venue. Even before the home fans started protesting for owner SISU to sell up it was a stadium built on a scale which was too grand for the status of the club.

A casino and hotel are on site. But the football club – which is supposed to the hub that drives business and success – is in the sorriest of states.

It was painfully empty on Saturday. It will be an even more bleak image in League Two next season.

The travelling Millwall fans did at least fill one chunk of the sky blue seats and saw their side win on the road for the first time since November 26.

The Lions took their chances when they came. When Coventry fans hurled tennis balls onto the pitch to force a delay – a strategy which Coalition Against Roland Duchatelet have deployed at Charlton – it ended up hurting Coventry as Jake Cooper kneed Shaun Williams corner over the line when play resumed.

And it was game, set and match in the 79th minute when Steve Morison hoovered up his 15th goal of the campaign.

It came as second nature to the seasoned striker to follow in on Fred Onyedinma’s shot, and when Lee Burge failed to hold it the vice-captain needed one touch to move himself joint-10th in the club’s all-time scoring charts with John Shepherd.

What radiates off this Millwall team is a work ethic. Lee Gregory is a continual harassment to goalkeepers. Even at 2-0 up in the closing stages, Aiden O’Brien chased down a backpass to Burge like the South Londoners were trailing.

At the other end, the football is risk-free. It reminds me of Neil Warnock during his successful first spell at Crystal Palace. Mistakes are hugely eradicated by not dwelling on the ball – even if that means launching it into the stands to get your shape back defending a throw-in – with more freedom encouraged much higher up the pitch.

It is a no-nonsense style of football which is yielding positive results.

“Player for player they were better than us in all departments,” was the post-mortem from Sky Blues manager Russell Slade.

You never felt that Millwall were out of control of the contest on a poor surface which also has rugby side Wasps kicking lumps out of it.

And once Cooper had his first goal in a Lions shirt, it was hard to see the visitors letting that advantage slip.

The set-piece threat posed by Millwall has definitely gone up a few notches with the additions of the huge on-loan Reading centre-back. But it also applies at the other end, along with Byron Webster they are a physically big pairing who can outmuscle nearly anybody.

Archer did make one very good save, getting contact on Farrend Rawson’s header which had that textbook bounce off the turf which often befuddles a shotstopper.

It looks a question of when – not if – Millwall do secure a play-off position. Five of their next six fixtures are scheduled to be at The Den and it is hard to see how they will not accumulate a healthy total of points over that period which runs until early March.

What’s more, the Lions love the chase. They had a surge in the second half of the last campaign and have largely the same personnel on their books, there is no question of a lack of experience.