Hercules Wimbledon dominate local parkrun event

Hercules Wimbledon dominated the Wimbledon Common 5km parkrun on Saturday with the top two men and two women to cross the finishing line.

Fresh from helping the senior men’s team to its best performance since 1974 in the South of England cross country championships at Parliament Hill Fields the previous weekend, Fred Slemeck just pipped his Hercules Wimbledon club mate Ben Toomer to win his first parkrun of the year.

They shared the winning time of 16 minutes 45 seconds, which was just six seconds slower than Slemeck’s best for the course set when winning last September. He kept up an impressive record in posting his fifth win in six appearances. The only time he failed to triumph was on his debut in October 2015.

Toomer continued to prove he is returning to full fitness after recovering from injury although he was blocked from posting a hat-trick.

Both Slemeck and Toomer will be in action on Wimbledon Common again this weekend when they head the Hercules Wimbledon challenge in the final 2XU Surrey Men’s Cross Country League Division One match of the season.

Hercules Wimbledon’s Alex Binley was top woman finisher taking 17th place out of the 327 runners in 20:13 with over-40 veteran Gina Galbraith second in 20:59.

Jonathan Cornish, who led the team to its best South of England performance for 43 years, underlined his rating as the club’s top runner this winter with an impressive weekend double. On Saturday morning he headed home the 1,012-strong field in the Bushy Park 5km parkrun in 15:33 and then, 24 hours later, on Sunday morning, he beat 1,640 runners to win the Watford half-marathon over a hilly course in Cassiobury Park in a personal best of 1:08:40. Kieran White was top veteran over 40 finishing eighth in 1:13:39.

Teenager Zac Purnell was the best of a dozen Hercules Wimbledon runners in action in the annual London Schools cross country championships on Wormwood Scrubs.

He was fifth out of 66 runners in the intermediate boys race to clinch his place in the London team for the English Schools Championships being held in Norwich in March. Rebekah Riches and Georgina Clarke were ninth and 10th in the junior girls race.

Hercules Wimbledon filled the top three girls places in the weekly Wimbledon Park junior 2km parkrun on Sunday morning. Eloise Davies was first girl in 9:34 ahead of Amelia Cheeseman (9:42) and Lara Stimpson (10:00).

Theo Etienne warmed up for this weekend’s British Indoor Championships in Sheffield with an impressive start to his 2017 racing programme with strong runs at two indoor meetings. He was not far off his lifetime best of 6.56 which ranked him fifth UK under 23 runner last year. He won his two 60m races at the Newham Open at Plaistow in 6.64 and 6.67 and three days later was second in both his 60m races at the London Indoor Games at Lee Valley in 6.64 and 6.63 which ranks him second British under-23 60m runner this year.

The Lee Valley meeting saw the first competitive appearance in this country since 2014 of Hercules Wimbledon’s former English schools 100m silver medallist Max Mondelli. Back from studying in the USA, he was fourth and third in his 60m races in 6.96 and 6.98. Teenager Chad Miller equalled his lifetime best of 6.95 in winning his first under 20m race. He clocked a slightly slower 6.97 in winning his second round 60m.