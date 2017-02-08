Friday’s Woolwich Ferry strike suspended ahead of union talks

The Woolwich Ferry strike planned to take place on Friday has been suspended ahead of talks between unions and bosses.

Talks are to be held tomorrow between the Unite and GMB unions and Briggs Marine Contractors Ltd, which runs the service on behalf of Transport for London.

The talks are expected to cover a number of issues, including suggestions of a bullying culture and health and safety concerns.

Unite has announced that the 24-hour strike planned by workers on the vital free Thames river crossing has been called off for this week.

However, if negotiations are not successful the planned Friday strikes up until April 14 may still go ahead.

Unite official Onay Kasab said: “We can confirm that Unite has suspended the 24-hour strike action, scheduled for Friday, for talks to take place tomorrow.

“Unite will be entering into these negotiations in a constructive spirit. However, we reserve the right to take further industrial action should insufficient progress be made.”

The free service opened in 1889, following the abolition of tolls across bridges to the west of London, although a ferry has been in place at the site since the 14th century.