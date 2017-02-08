‘Lives at risk’ under health service cuts, says council leader

People’s lives will be “put at risk” if thousands of NHS staff are axed under health service cuts, the leader of Hammersmith and Fulham council has warned.

Councillor Stephen Cowan said reports of job losses and bed closures were “a matter of grave concern for local people”.

Last month campaigners claimed to have uncovered details of swingeing cuts to local health services after submitting a freedom of information request to the Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust.

The trust has strongly denied any plans to reduce the number of jobs or beds in the next financial year.

But critics fear the axe will fall on Charing Cross Hospital as health bosses seek to restructure services in the face of growing budget pressures.

Cllr Cowan, who has refused to give the council’s support to a controversial redesign of local health services, said the NHS was already “overburdened” and needed more resources.

He added: “Any loss of staff at Charing Cross would put local people’s lives at risk – especially as doctors and nurses on the front line of patient care are facing ever-rising demand.”

Official data from the trust shows that demand at the hospital’s accident and emergency department has increased in the last year.

But figures revealed by the Save Our Hospitals campaign suggest that more than 3,600 jobs could be cut in 2017/18 alone.

Cllr Cowan also reiterated concerns over the future of key services, including the accident and emergency department, at Charing Cross Hospital.

He added: “Month after month we are seeing evidence of accident and emergency at Charing Cross being under huge demand – a quarter or more than its already stretched position of two years ago.

“Removing a service under such demand, when it provides care making the difference should be a matter of grave concern to local people.”

The trust has repeatedly denied that Charing Cross will be downgraded to ‘local hospital’ status over the next five years.

It has also ruled out any cuts to staff numbers or hospital beds in the next 12 months.

A spokesman said: “The trust has no plans to reduce jobs or beds in the next financial year.

“Any proposed changes to services arising from this process will be subject to extensive engagement with staff, patients and stakeholders in advance of any formal proposal or decision.”

Dr Tracey Batten, the trust’s chief executive, announced last month that she would be stepping down this year and returning to her home country of Australia.