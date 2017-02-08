Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Fears for safety of 15-year-old girl missing for over a month

By Shuz Azam
Verphy Kudi, 15, has been missing since January 4

Police in Southwark say they are “increasingly concerned” for the safety of a 15-year-old girl who went missing more than a month ago.

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to find Verphy Kudi, who was last seen on January 4.

She was spotted at 7.50pm in the Rotherhithe area but police have been unable to trace her.

She is black, around 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build with long, braided black hair.

At the time of her disappearance she was wearing a black top, black jacket, black jeans and shiny black shoes.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 or Missing People on 116000.

