Children evacuated from hospital as blaze injures contract worker

CHILDREN were evacuated from a dedicated hospital ward after a blaze which injured a contractor broke out in an office undergoing works

Fire fighters attended Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich around 7.40am this morning after a small fire and smoke broke out in an office where works were being carried out. Unfortunately a contractor was injured in the incident but no other staff or patients have been harmed.

The nearby children’s inpatient ward at the hospital in Stadium Road ‘Safari’ was evacuated as soon as alarm was raised and it is to remain closed for a few days. The youngsters in need of ongoing care are to be move to University Hospital Lewisham (UHL) while others will be discharged and sent home.

There is to be a temporary ambulance diversion to UHL for children requiring A&E care, and any children attending QEH emergency department who require admission will be transferred to Lewisham Hospital’s ward for children until Safari reopens.

Claire Champion, the deputy chief executive and director of nursing and clinical quality said: “We are very sad that the contractor who was working in the office was injured as a result of the incident and our thoughts are with him and his family.

“I would like to say a big thank you to the parents and children for their help and understanding this morning in evacuating the ward as quickly as they did.

“I am very proud of how our staff managed the incident ensuring that all children were safely evacuated, and continued to receive the care they needed during this time. We hope that Safari ward will be re-opened shortly.”

A spokesman for London Fire Brigade said three engines attended the incident at about 7.40am. He said a shower room was fire damaged and a nearby corridor smoke damaged.