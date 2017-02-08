Exclusive terrace in Chelsea put on the market for £30 million

A terrace of 11 Grade II listed properties in an exclusive part of central London has been put on the market – for £30 million.

Potential buyers from around the world are expected to register their interest in Foulis Terrace in Chelsea.

The unbroken row, which takes up the vast majority of one side of the street, is owned by the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals Charity.

And for the past 50 years it has been used to accommodate staff based at the Royal Brompton Hospital.

But the terrace is no longer “fit for purpose” and trustees for the charity have asked Savills to find a buyer for the block – which has a guide price in excess of £30 million.

Proceeds from the sale will be reinvested in enhancing the facilities at the Royal Brompton Hospital.

The “elegant” Grade II listed terrace, which has a corridor interconnecting numbers one to nine, is in need of complete refurbishment.

It has 38,447 sq ft of accommodation, which is the equivalent of around 40 ‘average’ homes.

The terrace, which has also been used as a creche, is made up of 108 bedrooms with shared bathrooms and toilets and 16 kitchens.

Savills is expecting global interest – but any plans to transform the address into luxury homes or apartments will be subject to planning permission from the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

Luke Hawkesbury, Director of Savills, says: “We expect interest in this important sale from around the world as investors continue to focus on London as a preferred destination for investment.

“This is an extremely unusual freehold asset to come to the market with significant potential for capital growth through enhancement of the existing property.”

The property overlooks the former Brompton Hospital, which was redeveloped into private residential between 1996 and 2000.