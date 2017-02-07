Steve Morison won’t settle for 10th on Millwall’s all-time goalscoring list

Steve Morison has come in for more praise from Millwall boss Neil Harris after moving into the club’s top-10 all-time goalscorers.

The Lions striker is on 82 career goals for the Lions after his late strike in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Coventry City.

It puts Morison level with John Shepherd.

“He’s a goalscorer – he won’t settle for being 10th on the list, or joint-10th,” said Harris. “It won’t be at the forefront of his mind – chasing people – but he has a natural hunger to go and score goals and be on winning teams.

“He wants to get promoted and he’ll be desperate to add goals to his tally and climb the charts.

“I thought Steve was one who got better as the game went on at Coventry. It wasn’t necessarily his best game in a Millwall shirt but as it went on he was more instrumental in getting us up the pitch as Coventry were chasing the game. He showed his levels of fitness for his age are very good. He has a desire to play every minute of every game.”