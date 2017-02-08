Play by 22-year-old exploring knife crime and gang culture to be staged in Blackheath

A PLAY by a 22-year-old with something special to say about the lives of youngsters involved in knife crime and gang culture is to be staged by an arts group.

“Probation” a new play by Benoit D Chaves is to be performed at Mycenae House, Mycenae Road in Blackheath on Friday February 17 from 8pm until 10.30pm. The work which draws on the 22 year-olds experiences of the impact of gang culture is being produced by Charlton based community arts group Global, Fusion, Music and Arts (GFMA).

It tells the tale of three convicted young offenders who are encouraged to try group therapy to help them get an earlier release on probation and the complicated lives the sessions reveal.

Benoit, said after the writing the play he set about trying to find a company to produce it. He said: “I knocked on the door of GFMA one rainy evening to be greeted by a very friendly and enthusiastic Louisa Le Marchand the project manager. She said my play was something they would love to be involved with and asked me to email a copy of the script. I am so grateful to her and GFMA for believing in me and my work.”

Ms Le Marchand, said: “There was something about Benoit, as soon as I opened the door I knew he had something special to say. He may only be 22 years old but he has a wise head on young shoulders. I believe that Probation is a very important piece of work around the subject of youth crime and I hope that people of all ages will come and be educated and very entertained. We have some of are best seasoned actors like Robert Fanshawe and Steven Kasamba as well as three brilliant young actors Pearl Mendes, On a Machi and Abdul Wahed who will be joined by a new comer to GFMA Julie Fleming.”

Tickets costing £8 in advance can be obtained via WeGotTickets alternatively they will cost £10 on the door.