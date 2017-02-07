Garage workshop sells almost £200,000 above auction guide price

A garage workshop in Charlton, has sold at auction for £235,000 – almost £200,000 above the guide price.

The property at the rear of 135 Victoria Way is close to the railway station and the Valley Stadium and caused a bidding war at the packed saleroom.

While it might be developed subject to all necessary consents being obtainable, other bidders were owner-occupiers and wanted it to run a business from.

The freehold guide price was just £35-45,000 and the lot was among 118 listed by Clive Emson, the land and property auctioneers.

Ben Snelling, auctioneer, said: “We had a real mix of properties from London and north Kent.

“This one really flew and there was quite a bidding war due to the location and potential of this workshop.

“We had an extremely busy saleroom and nearly a dozen serious bidders had their eye on this lot.

“Some were looking at it as owner-occupiers; builders and developers had other ideas and there were also a clutch of investors.

“All them could see the potential in this site. The sale itself was incredibly good and people it seems are looking at investing in bricks and mortar.”

A single garage in Eltham, London, was also at the sale and the freehold of the lock-up at 22 High Point sold for £16,000.

Meanwhile at 37 London Road in Northfleet, Gravesend, is a two-bedroom flat for improvement. It has the remainder of a 130 year lease from March 1980 at a ground rental of £30 per annum and sold for £134,000.

At 29 Churchill Road in Gravesend is a two bedroom, mid-terrace house currently let to a long-standing statutory tenant at £6,604 per annum. The freehold sold for £164,000.

Ben added: “The variety we had on offer in this area of north Kent and south London attracted bidders of all types and it was a really positive sale to kick off the year.”

Britain’s largest independent regional land and property auctioneer Clive Emson sold land and property worth more than £15 million at its previous sale.

The company catalogued 110 lots and achieved a sale rate of 80% during the December auction.

The next sale is the second of eight this year and takes place on Monday, March 20, at The Clive Emson Conference Centre in Detling, Maidstone, beginning at 11am.

