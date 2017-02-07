Sandi Hughes to speak at Goldsmiths screening of her film on gay nightlife

AN exclusive screening of a film featuring a cultural archive of gay night life is to include a chance to quiz its maker and two artists.

Short film Rewind Fast Forward is to be shown at the Centre for Feminist Research based in Goldsmiths University of London in New Cross on Wednesday (8) from 6pm until 8pm.

The special viewing will be followed by a Q & A with film maker, Sandi Hughes and artists, Evan Ifekoya and Hayley Reid which is to be chaired by BFI Flare film programmer Jay Bernard.

‘Rewind Fast Forward’ is a cultural photographic and video archive from 1975-2005 which looks back at the music, club and fashion sub-cultures in Liverpool.

The archive, was created by Sandi Hughes, a feminist film maker, DJ and poet who has put together hundreds of hours of film, thousands of photographs, nightclub flyers, posters and magazines which capture the marginalised and outrageous characters of Liverpool she mixed with during the 70s, 80s and 90s.

The 73-year-olds extraordinary life, as a foster child and mum who fought a homophobic custody battle is explored in three short films created from her archive – one by Sandi herself and two by artists Evan Ifekoya and Hayley Reid.

The project has been supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund, Film Hub North West Central, the British Film Institute Film Audience Network and the Liverpool Record Office.

The free event will be at the Centre for Feminist Research, in the Media Research Building at the university in Lewisham Way