New home for music service for 6,000 Lewisham children a week

A MUSIC service for more than 6,000 children a week has been given a new lease of life

The relaunch of Lewisham Music Service as a charity at its new base at The Fellowship Inn in Bellingham has been given the go ahead by the council’s scrutiny committee.

Business panel chair councillor Alan Hall and committee welcomed the reinvention of the service and its move to the venue run by Phoenix Community Housing. Cllr Hall, said: “This is good news for the children and young people of Lewisham, their teachers and parents and all who care very deeply about the importance of music in all our lives.

“Over 6,000 children and young people each week will continue to benefit from this wonderful service as it transforms itself into a charity with a secure home in Bellingham.

“In this time of enforced austerity, inventive solutions are required and this cooperation between the council, Lewisham Music and its staff and trustees and Phoenix Community Housing is a wonderful solution.

“As a board member of Phoenix Community Housing Coop I am particularly pleased that this symphony of actions will ensure that the sound of music will continue to be heard across Lewisham.