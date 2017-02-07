A woman has died in a Plumstead house fire

A woman has died following a house fire on Nithdale Road, Plumstead in the early hours of this morning. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus brought the woman out of the first floor of the property. She was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews were she sadly later died. A man who left the property before the brigade arrived was also taken to hospital by Ambulance crews suffering from smoke inhalation.

The fire brigade was called shortly after 2.30am and brought the blaze under control by just after 4.15am. An investigation into the cause of the fire which left half of the ground floor and part of the first floor was damaged has been launched.

Crews from Plumstead, Eltham and East Greenwich fire stations were at the scene.