Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Millwall defender won’t be tuning in to see Leicester and Derby try...

Millwall defender won’t be tuning in to see Leicester and Derby try and secure FA Cup tie at The Den

By Richard Cawley -
0
150
Byron Webster Photo: Brian Tonks

Millwall will find out their FA Cup opponents tonight – but Byron Webster won’t be watching Leicester and Derby battling it out for a Den date next weekend.

The Lions face the winners of the fourth round replay at home on Saturday March 18.

“I’m a Manchester United fan – I watch them,” said Webster. “I’m going to watch Alfie Pavey tonight at Hampton & Richmond – not watch Leicester-Derby. I’ll watch that when we watch the clips on them, that will be enough for me.

“The FA Cup has been a good platform for us. We’ve taken our league form into it and got positive results. I think you can see the confidence it has given us – being able to do it against top players. Whether they change the team or not the players who are there have still played in the Premier League regularly.

“There’s no pressure on us again. Whether it is Derby or Leicester coming to The Den, hopefully they underestimate us again.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Millwall defender won’t be tuning in to see Leicester and Derby try...