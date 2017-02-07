Tropical snake hidden in suitcase shocks couple at top hotel

A tropical snake made a 3,000-mile journey inside a suitcase before ending up in a plush hotel – in the West End.

The albino Hognose snake gave guests a fright when it was found slithering among towels at the £180 per night four-star Cumberland Hotel in Westminster.

After a seven-hour flight from Kuwait nestled away in a suitcase, the red and yellow snake was spotted on top of some towels by an unsuspecting couple.

The 12-inch reptile then hid in a pillowcase before RSPCA collections officer Jill Sanders was called to the rescue.

Jill said: “I think this couple nearly jumped out of their skin when they started to unpack their luggage after their seven-hour flight and found this uninvited stowaway.

“They said they were so shocked they ran straight out of the room, and wouldn’t go back in until I got there.

“Luckily I found the reptile inside a pillowcase, where it had escaped to, and it was quite easy for me to collect.

“I had to search the suitcase in case there were any of his friends hiding there also, but luckily he had been travelling alone.”

Hognose snakes have upturned snouts and a mild venom which can be deadly to frogs and toads – their usual prey – but they are not known to cause serious injury to humans.

The snake has now been taken to South Essex Wildlife Hospital where it is hoped to be re-homed.

Jill said the snake was not native to Kuwait and that it was likely a pet that had escaped.

She added: “I can see how this happens. People leave their cases open on the floor while they are packing in exotic places, and reptiles such as this one just crawl in seeking a quiet dark place to hide.

“Unaware of what they are carrying, holiday-makers then zip-up and go.

“Luckily in this case the snake was unhurt and should go on to find a new home.”