Lewisham gets first benches with free Wi Fi, mobile charging and contactless payment

LEWISHAM became one of the first boroughs get “Smart Benches” with contact less technology.

The council has teamed up with Strawberry Energy, MKTG and Cancer Research UK to introduce five solar-powered benches which provide mobile device charging ports and free Wi-Fi access, as well as a place to sit and socialise.

The first network of benches which also included five in Islington were launched in time for Cancer Research UK’s for World Cancer Day on Saturday February 4. In the world’s first use of contactless payment on the Smart Bench, people can also donate £2 to the charity’s life-saving research to beat cancer sooner, by simply tapping their contactless debit or credit card on the Smart Bench

The sites for the benches, which were identified as high-footfall locations by MKTG, are by Albion Way in Lewisham High Street, Lewis Grove in Lewisham town centre, near Lewisham Model Market in Lewisham town centre, Brookmill Road in Deptford and on the corner of New Cross Road and Clifton Rise.

Sensors built into the smart benches monitor real-time environmental data including air quality, which users can check via the Strawberry Energy smart phone app. Strawberry Energy has taken on production and installation of the first benches, without cost to taxpayers, as part of the company’s commitment to London as a smart city.

Councillor Rachel Onikosi, the cabinet member for the public realm, said: “I’m very pleased that Lewisham is part of the start of this network of smart benches. Finding creative ways to make the most of our public spaces benefits local communities and attracts people to come and see the great things Lewisham has to offer.”

Miloš Milisavljević, founder and CEO of Strawberry Energy said: “We have been working with London boroughs to breathe life into our dream of a network of solar-powered Smart Benches, making energy free for all Londoners. We are proud to launch our network in the lead up to World Cancer Day with a contactless fundraising innovation in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Paul Weaver, the digital innovation manager at Cancer Research UK, said: “These Smart Benches seemed like the next step in our use of contactless technology to bring charitable giving closer to our supporters, integrating it seamlessly into cutting-edge street furniture.”