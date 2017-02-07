Two stabbed in Clapham, last night following a fight

Tuesday, February 7, 2017
TWO men were stabbed last night following a fight at Albion Albion Avenue, in Clapham, yesterday evening.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a 20-year-old man in Wandsworth Road with stab injuries to his leg and back.

Whilst officers were at the scene they were informed that another man had also been stabbed and was still in Albion Avenue.

The 22-year-old man was found at the location with multiple stab injuries to his face, legs and chest. Both victims were taken to a South London hospital where they remain in a serious but stable condition.

At this early stage it is believed the victims had been involved in a fight with a group of men at Albion Avenue prior to be stabbed.

A 19-year-old man was arrested today on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody.

Detectives from Lambeth CID are investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact Lambeth CID on 07785774447 via 101, or via Twitter @MetCC

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

