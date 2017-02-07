Mother of Russell Square killer ‘hid knives’ from him before attack

The mother of a teenager who killed a US tourist and knifed five others in central London had started hiding knives from him in the months before the attack.

Zakaria Bulhan, 19, stabbed Darlene Horton, 64, with a kitchen knife in Russell Square last August.

Bulhan was found to have been suffering from paranoid schizophrenia at the time of the attack.

Appearing at the Old Bailey on Monday (February 6), he denied murder but admitted manslaughter due to diminished responsibility, as well as five counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The court heard that Bulhan has no memory of the events that unfolded in Russell Square and claimed voices told him to carry out the attacks.

At one point he also believed the secret service was tracking him.

Mark Heywood QC, prosecuting, said Bulhan’s mother had described how he had become “more aggressive” in the months before the attack and that he had taken her phone on one occasion.

He also revealed that Bulhan’s mother had removed knives from the kitchen as a result of his behaviour.

Summarising a psychiatric report by Dr Philip Joseph, Mr Heywood said: “He had no memory of stabbing anybody.

“He attacked people because of the voices. He remembered running, he remembered being tasered.

“It ‘was not the real me’, as he put it. He said he felt dreadful about it. He could never have predicted it.”

The court heard Bulhan visited a mosque earlier in the evening with his father, where he believed that “magic spirits” were being put in him.

In the months leading up to the Russell Square stabbings, his family noticed he was behaving oddly.

He was assessed on April 20 by the East Wandsworth community mental health team, who found he was suffering from low moods and anxiety.

After he was arrested in August, Bulhan told one psychiatrist, Dr Catherine Durkin, that: “The devil put bad feelings into me and made me kill.”

In mitigation John Jones QC, defending, said: “He does have an appreciation of what he has done, and an appreciation of the harm that he has caused, and of the suffering that he has inflicted.

“It is perfectly plain that he does express remorse. He does express complete regret and profound sorrow for what he has done.”

Despite his parents having difficulties while he was growing up, Bulhan initially did “quite well” at school and showed potential, but this was undermined by the deterioration in his mental health.

Mr Jones added: “The auditory hallucinations and psychosis, the persecutory beliefs that are set out in the report, whilst they may have reached a crescendo in August of last year, they had been there for some time.”

The hearing continues and Bulhan is expected to be sentenced today.