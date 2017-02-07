Londoner could face jail in crackdown on ‘dangerous’ lasers

A Londoner could be the first to face jail under tough new laws designed to prevent people shining laser pens at pilots, trains and buses.

Limshin Chung Ching Wan, 42, was charged with shining a green laser at a national police air service helicopter, momentarily causing a crew member to lose vision and endangering the aircraft.

He pleaded guilty to the charge last week and is set to be sentenced at Harrow Crown Court.

But under new laws he could face up to five years in prison for the offence.

The changes have been designed to make it easier for police to prosecute offenders for the act, branded “incredibly dangerous” by Transport Secretary Chris Grayling.

Shining lasers, which can cause temporary blindness, is now punishable with fines of up to £2,500.

New laws will mean police only have to prove the offence of shining the laser rather than proving that an aircraft was endangered.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said: “This kind of dangerous behaviour risks lives and must be stopped.

“Shining a laser pointer at pilots or drivers is incredibly dangerous and could have fatal consequences.

“Whilst we know laser pens can be fun and many users have good intentions, some are not aware of the risks of dazzling drivers or pilots putting public safety at risk.

“That’s why we want to take the common sense approach to strengthen our laws to protect the public from those who are unaware of the dangers or even worse, intentionally want to cause harm.”

There have been roughly 1,500 laser strikes each year since 2011, up from 800 in 2008.

Further details of the crackdown on lasers will be set out in upcoming legislation.

It comes a year after a Virgin Atlantic flight to New York was forced to land at Heathrow Airport when a laser beam was shone into the cockpit.

More than 250 passengers were put up in hotels overnight while the pilot recovered from a “medical issue” triggered by the beam.

Steve Landells, flight safety specialist at the British Airline Pilots Association, said: “Any move to give the police and authorities to tackle this real and growing threat to flight safety is a good thing, and we are pleased that the Government has included action on lasers in this bill.”