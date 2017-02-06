Greenwich Mencap fundraiser featuring Shkembe Soup performance

A CHARITY which supports adults and children with learning difficulties is holding a fund raiser featuring a troupe with performers from across the world.

Greenwich Mencap is inviting everyone to its evening with Shkembe Soup which is to be held in the Main Hall at Mycenae House in Blackheath on Saturday March 18 from 8pm until 11pm.

The troupe’s 10 musicians from across the world are set to entertain with an explosion of joyful music and dance and encourage everyone to join in.

For more than 60 years the charity has campaigned to ensure that the rights of people with learning disabilities or difficulties and those on the autistic spectrum conditions are respected. Affiliated to National Mencap it aims to provide a voice to those it supports in raising issues and concerns as well as providing a range of services to support them.

Cash raised from the fund raiser will enable the charity to continue its vitally needed work.

Linda Cremin from Shkembe Soup said: “We perform Arabic, Turkish, Roma Gypsy music and dance with a rock and roll twist. Its an explosion of joy, swirling skirts, melodies old and new, swishing tassels and rhythms. We are delighted to support such a worthwhile charity”

Kameel Khan the training, education and development coordinator at Greenwich Mencap said “The event will provide us with vital funding to continue supporting adults and young people with learning disabilities so that they can fulfil their potential as active members of society and it’s a guaranteed to be good night out.

Tickets costing £10 including refreshments are now available

Contact James Thorpe on 020 8305 2245 Ex 204 or Kameel Khan on 020 8305 2245 Ex 212 or email training@greenwichmencap.org.uk or tedmanager@greenwichmencap.org.uk

For more information on the charity’s work visit: http://www.greenwichmencap.org.uk/