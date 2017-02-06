113 gun crimes committed in Southwark last year

The Metropolitan Police has launched a #giveupyourgun campaign as part of week long firearm surrender.

The campaign will give people in Southwark the opportunity to safely dispose of firearms, imitation weapons or ammunition without having to give their details to police.

Recent figures show gun crime has only reduced by 1% in Southwark and the number of gun crimes committed remains amongst the highest in the capital. Local London Assembly Member Florence Eshalomi described the amnesty as playing a ‘vital’ role in the fight against gun crime.

Figures obtained from the Metropolitan Police show there were 113 gun crimes committed in Southwark in 2016, down by a single crime since 2015.

Southwark has one of the highest rates of gun crime in the capital, with only 3 boroughs recording more incidents. Across London, there were 420 more gun crimes in the last year – an increase of 22%.

The campaign, which is part of the Met’s ongoing work to reduce gun crime and remove illegal weapons from the streets of London, began on Monday, 6 February and runs until 2300hrs on Sunday, 12 February. Firearms and ammunition can be taken to Walworth Police Station, which is open 24 hours a day.

Local Labour London Assembly Member Florence Eshalomi AM said:“Gun crime is a serious problem in our city, and schemes like this are vital to tackling it. It is shocking and a real concern that so many incidents still occur in Southwark.

“I would urge anyone reading this who is in possession of a firearm – or knows someone who is – to hand it in at Walworth Police Station. You won’t have to leave your details, and you’ll help make our community safer.”