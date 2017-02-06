Man who robbed two pensioners in Brixton jailed for total of six years

A man has been jailed for a total of six years after he was found guilty of attacking two pensioners during an attempted robbery in Brixton.

Reggie Oliver, 46 (27.12.69) of no fixed address, was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on Friday, 3 February and received 6 years’ for attempted robbery and 2 years’ for grievous bodily harm.

Both sentences will concurrently.

He previously pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and grievous bodily harm at the same court on Wednesday, 21 December.

On Friday 2 September 2016, police were called at around 13:55hrs to a report of an attempted robbery outside Farnfield House on Dray Gardens in Lambeth.

At approximately 13:30hrs two pensioners – an 83-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman – withdrew money from their bank account on Brixton High Street and put it into a black shoulder bag. They then boarded the Route 59 bus before getting off on Effra Road.

They walked along Dray Gardens and were approached from behind by the man, later identified as Oliver, and followed them home.

He grabbed hold of the bag and pulled them both to the ground as he struggled to steal their savings. Oliver then told them to let go of the bag and bit the back of the man’s hand, leaving a large open wound.

He ran off empty-handed towards Hicken Road leaving the woman with a fractured arm and extensive bruising. Her husband sustained cuts and bruising to his shoulder, cuts to his knee caused by being dragged along the pavement, and a flesh wound to the hand.

The victims were taken to a south London hospital for treatment and were later discharged.

Detectives released CCTV footage of the incident and later identified Reggie Oliver as the suspect. He was arrested on 26 September 2016 and was charged the following day with attempted robbery.

Oliver appeared in custody at Camberwell Green Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 28 September and was remanded in custody to next appear at Inner London Crown Court on 26 October.

Detective Constable Shaun Greenaway said: “Oliver is a dangerous offender who stalked and targeted the victims based on their perceived vulnerability.

“The incident had a profound effect on the elderly victims, causing them to no longer feel safe in an area in which they have lived for more than 40 years.

“Although there seems to be an underlying mental illness, it appears to me that the actions of Oliver had a degree of planning and purpose.

“I am pleased with the custodial sentence that has been handed down to him and hope it goes some small way to helping the victims move on from this traumatic incident.”