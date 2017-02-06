Teenager admits killing US tourist in Russell Square knife attack

A teenager has admitted killing an American tourist and stabbing five others during a knife rampage in central London last summer.

Zakaria Bulhan, 19, fatally stabbed Darlene Horton, 64, before attacking five other people with a kitchen knife in Russell Square on August 3.

The attack initially sparked terrorism fears because it took place near to a memorial for the victims of the 7/7 bus bombing.

But Bulhan was found to have been suffering from paranoid schizophrenia at the time of the attack.

Bulhan, a Norwegian national of Somali descent, appeared in the dock at the Old Bailey today flanked by medical and security staff.

He pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mrs Horton but admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Bulhan, of Tooting, denied five counts of attempted murder, but pleaded guilty to five counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

All his pleas were accepted by the Crown due to his mental health issues and the counts of attempted murder were ordered to be left to lie on file.

At the time of the attack, retired special needs teacher Mrs Horton was due to fly home the next day.

She was stabbed in the back with a kitchen knife and died in the street in front of her husband Richard Wagner, a Professor of Psychology at Florida State University.

Bulhan then knifed five other people in the street on the same day – Martin Hoenisch, Lillie Sellentin, David Imber, Bernard Hepplewhite and Yovel Lewkowski – before police arrived and tasered him.

Mark Heywood QC, prosecuting, said: “The defendant was suffering from an acute episode of mental illness, which has been diagnosed as paranoid schizophrenia.

“The Crown has come to the view that it is proper in this case to accept the plea.”

In the months leading up to the attack, Bulhan began acting oddly and was referred to his local community mental health trust in April.

He was seen walking south along the square, swerving on the pavement and wielding a large kitchen knife shortly before carrying out his attack.

One victim described seeing the knifeman with a “crazed smile” as if he was enjoying himself or was on drugs.

He was later interviewed by police and said there was “no plan” for the attack and did not know why he had carried out the rampage.

Mrs Horton was in London with her husband as he taught in the summer session at Florida State University’s renowned London Study Programme.

The organisers of the overseas study programme expressed their deep sadness at the tragic loss.

FSU President John Thrasher said: “There are no words to express our heartache over this terrible tragedy.”

Dozens of flowers were left at the spot the day after Mrs Horton was killed, one with an American flag and a card.

The hearing continues, with sentencing expected to take place tomorrow afternoon (Tuesday).