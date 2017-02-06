Satanist cop killer is found dead in prison cell

A man who was serving a life sentence for killing serving police officer Gordon Semple has been found dead in his cell.

Stefano Brizzi, 50, of the Peabody Estate in Southwark, was sentenced on December 12, to life imprisonment, to serve a minimum of 24 years, for the murder of Westminster PC Semple, who he met through a gay dating website.

Brizzi was also sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment for obstructing a coroner from holding an inquest, for which the sentence was due to run concurrently.

A Prison Service spokeswoman today confirmed : “HMP Belmarsh prisoner Stefano Brizzi died in custody on Sunday, February 5.

“As with all deaths in custody there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.”

Police said they were called by the London Ambulance Service at 10:12hrs on Sunday, to HMP Belmarsh following reports of an unresponsive prisoner.

The man, aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the prison. The death is currently being treated as unexplained. A post-mortem examination was due to be held today.

Brizzi was accused of trying to dissolve Mr Semple’s body in acid. The Breaking Bad-inspired crystal meth addict was alleged to have attempted to cook and eat the flesh of the Inverness-born Mr Semple, 59, in his London flat. He claimed that Satan had ordered him to do so.

But the victim’s brother Ronnie Semple, a taxi driver who still lives in Inverness, said earlier he hoped that the evil Brizzi never walks free from jail.

He said at the time of sentencing: “It’s what I expected – I expected life. A minimum 24 years without parole – that helps as well. Hopefully he won’t see the light of day again.”

And Ronnie had said that he would never be able to consider forgiving Brizzi for what he did to his brother. ”

He added: “That’s a big no. That’s a definite no.

“It’s not as though it’s an accident, knocking someone down with a car. Then maybe you could forgive. We’re very happy that the judge took the decision that he did and we’re full of praise for the Metropolitan Police.

“Obviously Gordon was doing something he shouldn’t have been doing, but he was one of theirs and they were determined to get the guy for murder.”

Ronnie believes that Brizzi was already on the path towards murdering someone and that his brother was unfortunate to be his victim.

He said at the time: “If it wasn’t Gordon, it would have been someone else.”

Mr Semple joined London’s Metropolitan Police in 1983 and eventually worked at the antisocial behaviour unit at the city’s Westminster Council.

He arranged to meet Brizzi through gay dating app Grinder and went to his flat for a sex session on April 1 last year.

A pathologist said that strangulation may have been the cause of death, it would have taken minutes for Mr Semple to die.

Brizzi was seen on a DIY store’s CCTV buying buckets, a perforated metal sheet and cleaning products.

Inspired by a scene in the first series of popular TV show Breaking Bad, Brizzi dismembered Mr Semple’s body. He burned some of his flesh in the oven while mixing some with acid in his bath.

Mr Semple was reported missing by long-term partner Gary Meeks when he failed to return to their home in Dartford, Kent.

Neighbours of Brizzi called the police after they complained about the stench coming from his flat.

Officers discovered a gruesome scene of flesh floating in the bath, bags containing bones and pools of human fat in the oven.

Brizzi later admitted to killing and trying to dissolve the body of Mr Semple, claiming “Satan told me to”.

Judge Nicholas Hilliard sentenced Brizzi to life imprisonment with a minimum of 24 years at London’s Old Bailey, last year.

He said: “No sentence I can pass can undo what you’ve done.

“I have no doubt that there came a time when you went beyond what was agreed and you decided to cause him really serious harm.

“Your attempts to conceal what happened and dismembering and destroying his body are terrible features of the case.”

The judge commended the police officers who attended the grisly scene.