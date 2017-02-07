Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Charlton duo both to miss derby against AFC Wimbledon

By Richard Cawley -
Charlton Athletic's Nathan Byrne (left) keeps his eye on the ball

Charlton will have Nathan Byrne and Lewis Page missing for Saturday’s derby at AFC Wimbledon.

On-loan Wigan attacker Byrne starts a three-game ban for his late red card in the 1-1 draw with Fleetwood Town at the weekend.

It means he will sit out the fixtures at Wimbledon, Oldham and Rochdale.

Left-back Page was handed a two-match suspension because his sending off at Bolton was his second of the campaign. The January addition from West Ham had already been dismissed while on loan at Coventry, meaning he got an additional game added.

