Sam Allardyce: Crystal Palace players should not fear playing at home

Sam Allardyce is puzzled by Crystal Palace’s fear factor of playing at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles were hammered 4-0 by fellow relegation-battlers Sunderland in SE25 on Saturday.

Allardyce said: “We’re bottom of the league for points collected at home – seven – and ninth in the table for points collected away. That tells you this squad of players is struggling here. But they shouldn’t – these fans are great.

“They want to support the team but got nothing to support in the first half.

“We should use the criticism as a positive. To not allow ourselves to play like that again. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

“I can’t defend the players. I like to, but I can’t – especially on the first-half performance.”