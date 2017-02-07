Exclusive: Contract talks with Millwall winger not helped by “very elusive” agent

Millwall boss Neil Harris wants to push on with contract talks with Fred Onyedinma – but admits the winger’s agent is not making it easy.

The 20-year-old is out of contract at the end of June but his age means that compensation would still need to be paid if the Lions academy product did choose to leave The Den.

“We’re trying to engage in conversation,” said Harris. “Myself and the club want to tie Fred down to a longer contract – but it is proving difficult at the moment because his agent is being very elusive.

“There is not much more we can do as a club. We just need Fred and his agent to give an insight into what their plans are.

“I’d like us to get Fred sorted and he can follow in the footsteps of Ben Thompson, Jordan Archer and Mahlon Romeo, all young boys who have signed long contracts. We want him to grow with us as a club.”

Onyedinma has been a regular in the Millwall starting line-up this season and made his 37th appearance of the campaign in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Coventry City.

He shares the same agent as Ademola Lookman, who recently made a multi-million pound move to Everton.

The representative in question has a habit of moving on his young clients, another example is Mandela Egbo – who knocked back a professional deal from Crystal Palace at the age of 17 to sign for German side Borussia Monchengladbach in June 2015.

Onyedinma is the only up-and-coming talent who has not resolved negotiations in the Millwall side.

If he were to move on at the end of June then a tribunal would set the terms of payments if the two clubs could not reach an agreement.

Meanwhile Harris has praised Jake Cooper for quickly bedding in at Millwall following his loan switch from Reading last month.

The 22-year-old scored his first goal for the Lions at the weekend.

“I’m really pleased with him,” said Harris. “Jake will be the first to say he’s still got a lot to improve on. Fitness-wise he’ll get even better. He’ll certainly be one to benefit from no midweek game, he can let his body recuperate after three games in six days.

“He is dominant in both boxes. Him and Byron Webster look a solid partnership at the moment.”