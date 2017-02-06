Non-league round-up: Billy Dunn in Tooting U-turn and Dulwich Hamlet get ready for FA Trophy replay

Dulwich Hamlet get a second crack at knocking Braintree Town out of the FA Trophy tomorrow night.

The two clubs battled out a 0-0 draw on Saturday and that means a replay tonight at Champion Hill.

The South Londoners had chances to upset their National League opponents – not least when Ashley Carew struck a post.

Hamlet took control in the second half with Kenny Beaney and Ibrahim Kargbo dictating the flow, Braintree keeper Sam Beasant denying Carew while Nathan Green headed a good chance wide.

Dulwich number one Preston Edwards made a vital stop with his legs to frustrate Michael Cheek.

The Ryman League Premier Division outfit felt they had a strong penalty appeal when Gavin Tomlin won the ball off Chez Isaac and appeared to be pulled back.

Tooting & Mitcham have re-signed their former striker Billy Dunn from Greenwich Borough.

Dunn only left the Terrors in December and was top of the Ryman League Division One South scoring charts at the time.

Dunn said: ”I hope the supporters will forgive me for my brief lapse! It wasn’t until I’d actually left that it hit home how much I enjoyed playing for Tooting & Mitcham.”

Tooting extended their lead at the top of the table to six points after a 4-1 win at Herne Bay.

Charlie ten-Grotenhuis put Frank Wilson’s side into a 17th-minute lead before Mark Lovell levelled.

But Ashley Robinson restored their lead on 70 minutes before a Mike Dixon double clinched a sixth straight win.

Greenwich drew 1-1 with second-placed Dorking Wanderers. Glenn Wilson’s 70th-minute goal earned Borough a point.

Fisher lost 2-0 at Canterbury in the SCEFL Premier Division.