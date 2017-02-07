Big match verdict: Sheff Utd 4 Dons 0 – heavy defeat but scoreline still flatters Neal Ardley’s outclassed side

Sheffield United handed AFC Wimbledon their heaviest and most embarrassing defeat of the season and gave them something of a footballing lesson to boot.

In a hopelessly one-sided match the final score, if anything, flattered the visitors who failed to test home keeper Simon Moore and never looked like scoring what would have been a first away league goal since October.

United, on the other hand, racked up chance after chance and had Billy Sharp lived up to his name the scoreline could have been truly horrific.

Excellent though the Blades were, AFC Wimbledon were architects of their own downfall with error after error. If you are going to trouble the best team in the league then handing your hosts an opening goal on a plate is not a great idea – but that’s what Wimbledon did. Andy Barcham conceded a needless free-kick which James Shea dropped into the path of Blades top-scorer Sharp for him to duly open the scoring as early as the third minute. The home side never looked back.

Barcham caused the second as well. He was easily dispossessed in midfield and seconds later James Hanson was marking his debut with a tap in. Barcham looked more out of his depth than most in his return to midfield, failing to beat anyone all afternoon, and coughing up possession whenever he had the ball. When he finally did get some space his weak low cross could not beat the first defender.

Both Paul Robinson and Barry Fuller were made to look slow by United’s lively forward line as the visitor’s defence was carved open time after time – and they had it their own way in midfield too.

It was a tough debut for new boy Tom Soares, thrown in at the deep end after arriving from Bury in midweek. Its unfair to judge him on one display especially in what was a poor team performance but their were just enough glimpses to suggest he is indeed a good signing.

Dons boss Neal Ardley was quick to apologise to the 831 travelling supporters – his side were second best in every department albeit against a very impressive United outfit. Most disappointing was the capitulation in the second half with pass after pass going astray and a seeming lack of intensity and passion. Having watched the under-18s brave defeat at Preston North End in the week, one could only wish the first team had watched them too. On this showing they could learn a lot from Mark Robinson’s young charges who fought to the end and were visibly devastated at the end.

It must be hoped that the Dons can put this result behind them quickly and that may not be easy. The gulf in class between the two sides was all too apparent and a reminder of just how far behind the best sides in the division Wimbledon remain.

That said, with average gates five times that of the Dons the gap is not so surprising. Wimbledon remain comfortably in mid-table and there is no need for panic, but nor can they consider this level of performance acceptable.

Those 831 travellers will surely demand a reaction when AFC Wimbledon entertain Charlton Athletic on Saturday. It’s the least they deserve.

AFC Wimbledon (4-3-3): Shea 6, Fuller 6, Kelly 7, Charles 7, Robinson 6 Bulman 5 (Francomb 63, 5), Soares 7, Reeves 6, Barcham 4 (Poleon 63, 5), Elliott 7, Taylor 6. Not used: McDonnell, Owens, Barnett, Egan, Robertson.