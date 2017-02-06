Millwall waiting on Ben Thompson injury update

Millwall are waiting to find out the full extent of Ben Thompson’s hamstring injury.

The midfielder, who recently signed a new long-term contract with the Lions, was replaced by Jimmy Abdou at half-time in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Coventry City.

“We took him off just as a precaution,” explained Millwall boss Neil Harris. “His hamstring tightened up.

“We’re not sure if there is any damage at the moment. We’re just hoping it is tightness which we nipped in the bid early and that he’ll be available for the weekend.

“At the moment we’re not sure, we’ll have to see how it settles down in the next day or two.”

Calum Butcher is fit but did not make the matchday 18 at the Ricoh Arena.

“I stayed with the same 18 that had played in the two games before,” said Harris. “Butch travelled with the group but unfortunately just missed out.

“It’s hard for all of us when you have to leave a really good player and lad out. He is a top professional. I had to do it with Joe [Martin] a couple of weeks ago.

“It’s about picking the right side and right bunch you think are capable of impacting the game.”