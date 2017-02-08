Big match verdict: Charlton 1 Fleetwood 1 – latest play-off setback is hard to stomach

With their 13th draw of the season – no fewer than nine of them by this 1-1 scoreline – deadlock specialists Charlton continued to sidestep into mid-table anonymity. Beaten only six times but winners themselves in just nine of their 28 league games, they languish in 12th position. An achievable six points separate them from the last League One play-off slot, though five other promotion-hungry rivals inconveniently block the path to that dwindling ambition.

This latest setback was hard to stomach.

A scrappy, scruffy game was lurching to a welcome close when the Addicks inexplicably collapsed. Leading their previously unadventurous visitors through Ricky Holmes’ 37th minute tap-in, crippling doubt unmanned them and combined with blind panic in destroying defensive discipline. Clearances were shanked, sliced or ballooned anywhere, marking was a dim memory, the home penalty area became a treacherous minefield, where chaos briefly reigned.

Amid the carnage, Fleetwood sensed a chance of redemption.

Inspired by relentless substitutes Ashley Hunter and David Ball, they exploited Charlton’s sudden vulnerability and probed their weaknesses. As the pressure mounted, left-back Amari’i Bell should have done better with Hunter’s accurate cross than awkwardly shovel it on to the roof of the net. Ball was then gifted an inviting chance by Lee Novak’s clumsy air-kick, his chest touch setting up a volley which zipped dangerously wide of the target. A series of corners and undignified goalmouth scrambles, meanwhile, brought local hearts into local mouths. It became a question of when, rather than if, the visitors would equalise. As inevitably they did.

Pining for the final whistle, Charlton fans reacted to the addition of 10 added minutes – most of them due to the painstaking replacement of an injured linesman by fourth official Gavin Muge (nicely milked, Gavin, by the way) – with audible despair. Not a soul among them doubted what was in store. And four minutes into the extra period, their fears were justified.

The latest of Kyle Dempsey’s casually dinked corners was cleared, returned and fought over with inelegant intensity. As a loose ball dropped to him some 10 yards from goal, Bell reacted by driving it crisply into the bottom left corner. The Cod Army’s glee was unconfined, their quest for a play-off spot reinforced by a point which had clearly been the extent of their ambition.

They even made a cheeky bid for two more as the irrepressible Ball stepped inside on the right flank and curled a left-footed drive against the far post. By the end of a dispiriting experience, Charlton’ disintegration was confirmed by the straight red dismissal of Nathan Byrne for an ugly foul on Bobby Grant.

Stolid though Town were during much of an uninspiring game, they did create the better chances. Twice in the early going, Devante Cole eluded Charlton’s rearguard, on each occasion forcing Declan Rudd to make excellent blocks with his legs. From the right wing corner consequent to the second of Rudd’s saves, Dempsey’s outswinger was headed goalward by Cian Bolger but agilely tipped over the bar by Rudd.

It took the neat if ineffective Addicks over half an hour to produce an effort on target but it paid immediate dividends. Receiving Jake Forster-Caskey’s shrewd pass while turning sharply, Tony Watt stung Alex Cairns’ hands with a waspish drive, which yielded a right wing corner. Forster-Caskey’s hard delivery was partially cleared by Bolger and returned to him by Ezri Konsa, whose further contribution was to artfully screen Bolger as Forster-Caskey bypassed him along the byline. The playmaker’s low cross was turned in by Holmes and Charlton had a lead they protected unconvincingly for more than an hour.

Their failure to see things through to an undistinguished but vital victory was typical of a desperately disappointing campaign, made even more disheartening by the feeling there’s the makings of a potentially promotion-worthy side being assembled by Karl Robinson.

Foster-Caskey, with three assists to his credit already, seems a shrewd acquisition; Holmes’ return is timely; the precocious Konsa improves with experience, as will Joe Aribo. Up front on his own, Watt needs to play off Josh Magennis in what could be a fruitful partnership. Magennis is expected back next week.

There are reasons to be cheerful, hard to find though they are at present. All Charlton need is a win. Then another win, then another. It’s called a winning streak and it’s proved beyond them so far since their dismal start at Bury last August.

AFC Wimbledon, another of their six conquerors, await them on Saturday. The first day of the rest of the season starts there.

Charlton (4-2-3-1): Rudd 7, Solly 7, Bauer 6, Konsa 7, Chicksen 6 (Jackson 65, 5), Aribo 6, Crofts 7, Forster-Caskey 7 (Teixeira 86), Byrne 5, Holmes 7 (Novak 78). Not used: Phillips, Mavididi, Botaka, DaSilva.